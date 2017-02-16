Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a vulnerable missing woman from Yateley .

Christie Long, 31, from Fallowfield, was last seen in Frogmore at 1pm on Wednesday (February 15), said Hampshire Constabulary .

She is described as white, 5ft 8in tall and has brunette hair with blonde highlights.

She was wearing black leggings, black ankle boots and a ‘Parka’ jacket with fur trim.

The force say they are very concerned for Christie's welfare and have urged anyone with information to come forward immediately.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call police on 101.