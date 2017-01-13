Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have located a 16-year-old boy who went missing, having last been seen in Farnborough .

Brandon Atkins, from the Isle of Wight, was last seen on November 29.

Police had appealed for help tracking down Brandon after his family became “understandably really worried about him, especially because he’s been missing during Christmas.”

The police appeal said that although people had heard from Brandon by phone call and text since November, they needed to speak to him in person to make sure he’s ok.

Police had thought Brandon was in the Brighton area in Sussex, which is where he was located to.

In a post on its Facebook page on Friday (January 13), Hampshire Constabulary said: “Thanks for sharing our appeal to find missing 16 year-old Brandon Atkins from the Isle of Wight.

“Pleased to say he was located safe and well in Brighton last night (January 12).”