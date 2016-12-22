Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released a CCTV image as part of an investigation into two robberies that took place in Yateley last month.

At around 6.30pm on November 2, a man entered Cocoon Beauty in Reading Road, Yateley, and threatened a member of staff with a knife. He then left with cash.

Then, just after 9pm the same day, a man entered Coral bookmakers, also in Reading Road, and threatened a member of staff. He left with a quantity of cash.

Nobody was hurt in either incident, which are being linked by police.

Hampshire Constabulary has now released a CCTV image of a man the force would like to speak to in connection with the robberies.

The man is described as wearing black Nike trainers, dark tracksuit bottoms with two stripes down the side, a brown jumper, blue hooded top and red/orange gloves.

Detective Constable Ian Cullen of Aldershot CID said: “Do you recognise this man from the clothes that he is wearing?

“We would like anyone who does, or who knows anything about what took place, to call us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 44160415087 for the Coral incident or 44160414856 for the Cocoon Beauty.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.