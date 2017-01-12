Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have appealed for help finding a 16-year-old boy who was last seen in Farnborough .

Brandon Atkins, from the Isle of Wight, was last seen on November 29.

In an appeal on Wednesday (January 11), Hampshire Constabulary said Brandon's family is "understandably really worried about him, especially because he’s been missing during Christmas."

Brandon is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall with dark blonde hair and usually wears hooded tops and tracksuit bottoms.

The police appeal said: "We need your help to find him, Brandon’s family is understandably really worried about him, especially because he’s been missing during Christmas.

"We’ve been following various lines of enquiry since Brandon was last seen in Farnborough on November 29, and although people have heard from Brandon by phone call at text since, we need to speak to him in person to make sure he’s ok.

"We think Brandon is in the Brighton area in Sussex and we’d urge anyone who’s seen him to contact us.

"If someone is preventing Brandon from making himself known to us they could be committing a criminal offence depending on the circumstances."

Anyone with information is asked to call Hampshire Constabulary on 101, quoting reference 44160449268.