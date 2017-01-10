Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prime Minister Theresa May visited Aldershot’s Wellbeing Centre and Safe Haven on Monday (January 9).

Mrs May was in town to find out more about the service following the government’s announcement to transform mental health support across the country.

The government has pledged to increase its £15m investment to provide new models of community-based care such as crisis cafés and community clinics, with plans to spend up to a further £15m to build on this success.

The Safe Haven at the Wellbeing Centre in Aldershot has gone from strength to strength since it opened on March 31 2014.

The service provides out-of-hours support to people experiencing, or are on the verge of, mental health crises, and allows individuals to drop in without an appointment.

The Prime Minister talked to staff and people who have used the service during her visit.

(Photo: © MoD/Crown)

Mrs May said: “For too long mental illness has been something of a hidden injustice in our country, shrouded in a completely unacceptable stigma and dangerously disregarded as a secondary issue to physical health. Yet left unaddressed it destroys lives, it separates people from each other and deepens the divisions within our society.

“Changing this goes right to the heart of our humanity - to the heart of the kind of country we are, the attitudes we hold and the values we share.

“I want us to employ the power of government as a force for good to transform the way we deal with mental health problems right across society, and at every stage of life.”

Individuals who use the service can talk with others in a similar situation, sit by themselves, or talk to the qualified mental health professionals staffing the service.

Many have reported that they attended Safe Haven instead of vising A&E, while acute mental health admissions from the service’s catchment area fell by a third in the first three months after opening.

(Photo: © MoD/Crown)

Dr Andy Whitfield, clinical chairman at NHS North East Hampshire and Farnham Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We are honoured to have had Prime Minister Theresa May visit us and our partners here in Aldershot.

“This is truly testament to the fabulous work and results we have achieved for people of North East Hampshire and Surrey.

“The success of the Safe Haven is directly a result of asking our local population what mental health services they needed. People told us that they wanted a safe environment to access mental health support when they felt unwell. They needed a physical place to go, out of hours, when GP surgeries were closed and said preferably this would not be at hospital.”

A further five Safe Havens have been set up across Surrey and north east Hampshire, which research shows had over 4000 visits in 7 months. They are located in Aldershot, Camberley, Epsom, Guildford, Redhill and Woking.

Visit www.sabp.nhs.uk/services/mental-health/adult/safe-havens for more information on Safe Havens.