Charity fundraisers are celebrating decades of good deeds in the community.

Fleet Lions Club was formed in 1974 and has since raised thousands of pounds for charity and entertained thousands of people with a variety of events for all the family to enjoy.

As well as providing help throughout the year where needed, members share Christmas float duties with Rotary, organise a motorcycle rally every May and take part in the Fleet Food and Christmas festivals.

They also put on an the annual fireworks extravaganza and the town’s ever-popular beer festival; co-ordinate the group that sets up road closures for the Fleet Carnival procession and the Remembrance Day events; and help out with the Fleet Half Marathon .

Now members are asking everyone to join Lions around the world in celebrating 100 years since the first club was formed in America.

Fleet Lions member Daniel Franklin said Lions clubs came to the UK just after the Second World War and there are now more than 1.3 million members in more than 44,000 clubs in 200 countries.

“They work selflessly together to serve local and global communities and every penny Lions groups raise is spent on good causes,” he added.

(Photo: Chris Whiteoak)

“I first became involved with Fleet Lions in 2009 after talking to them at the Fleet Beer Festival that year.

“Before becoming a member I volunteered at various fundraising events such as the Christmas collections and at fireworks, before going along to the committee and business meetings.

“I was badged up as a member in early 2010 and later that year helped organise the beer festival – a job I’ve continued, and cherished, ever since.

“Despite the hard work involved, there is a huge feeling of satisfaction in organising a successful and ever-more well-attended event like this.

“The reaction from the punters at the beerfest speaks for itself, and we’ve served many thousands of happy drinkers over the years – all of them supping for a worthwhile cause.”

(Photo: Press-Photos.com)

Mr Franklin said he also enjoys the annual fireworks display, especially since being allowed to set them off over the past few years.

“There’s nothing like a front row seat, I decided,” he added.

“I also drive minibuses to the annual Christmas concert for the elderly of Fleet, join the rest of the Lions in working various Christmas float shifts, and many of the other year-round activities we participate in. I find volunteering as a Fleet Lion hugely rewarding and would really recommend it.

“Like many, the rigours of a full-time job can often get in the way of things like this, and the Lions do appreciate this. To this end we’re flexible to people’s needs and don’t pressurise people into committing to events.

“I’d encourage anyone interested to come along to one of our business meetings, held on the second Wednesday of the month.”

Fleet Lions is celebrating 43 years of helping the community, as well as 100 years of Lions Clubs around the world, with their own beer.

Mr Franklin explained: “Fleet Lions source most of the beers for their August beer festival locally, and discussion with one of their suppliers, Langhams from near Midhurst, opened up a new opportunity.

“Langhams was involved with some of the beers in the Co’ALE’ition brand that local Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) man Derrill Carr organised for Monster Raving Loony Party leader Alan ‘Howling Laud’ Hope.

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

“Langhams had been invited to make a new beer to celebrate one of the UK’s key malts, Maris Otter.

“They were impressed with everything the Lions Clubs do in Fleet and Aldershot and so did them the honour of naming the new beer Lions Golden Pride. They even designed a fabulous new pump clip to go with it.

“Of course, club members had to go and do some quality control on the new beer.”

(Photo: Chris Whiteoak)

Mr Franklin said Lions Golden Pride is available at the Prince Arthur pub in Fleet, and will be on tap during the Fleet Lions Beer Festival, in The Harlington, on August 5.

“What better way to celebrate 100 years since the first Lions Club was formed than to raise a glass of Fleet Lions’ very own beer?” he added.