Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Final plans for a new mini-town between Fleet and Farnborough are to go on show.

St Edward Homes, part of the Berkeley Group, wants to build a development at the former Pyestock site, which it has now renamed Hartland Village.

It will show its final draft plan to residents at two events - one in Fleet and the other in Farnborough - over the next week.

Alphie Burgess of St Edward Homes said: “Following extensive design work and two rounds of public consultation during 2016, St Edward Homes will shortly be able to submit its proposals for the redevelopment of the former Pyestock/Hartland Park site to Hart District Council.

“The regenerated site will help to serve the needs of the area, delivering much needed new homes and infrastructure to benefit existing and future residents.

“At St Edward, we are committed to engaging with the existing communities in which our development sites are located. This takes place from an early stage, and throughout the planning process.

“We are now in a position to present our finalised proposals ahead of the submission to the council for consideration.

“The project team will be holding public events in both Fleet and Farnborough, where we will be able to show how our proposals have been refined over time and hear your feedback on the plans to be submitted.”

St Edward Homes has already revealed the scheme will include a primary school and possibly early years provision, while discussions are ongoing about health provision.

The village centre will also include a community building and shops, and the project team is working with Hampshire County Council to explore transport links.

Where can I see the plans?

Fleet: Saturday February 4 from 10am to 4pm at The Harlington

Farnborough: Thursday February 9 from 3pm to 8pm at Southwood Community Centre, in Links Way