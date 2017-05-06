Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to build a new mini-town between Fleet and Farnborough have come under fire from scores of worried residents.

St Edward Homes wants to build the massive development at the former Pyestock site, which it has now renamed Hartland Village.

It has submitted an outline planning application to Hart District Council for up to 1,500 homes, a retail centre and primary school.

The developer has also lodged a full application for 189 homes on the site.

It says the planning application follows detailed pre-application discussions with Hart District Council, Hampshire County Council, Rushmoor Borough Council, local residents and other relevant stakeholders.

But around 40 residents have already objected to the scheme.

Among them is Yateley resident Irene Clark who wrote: “A totally unsustainable development, which will be literally squashed into a very small site.

“This will have massive impact on local residents, both in terms of pollution and ridiculous levels of traffic.

“The impact will be immense on the pond and the nature reserve. Increased levels of noise and pollution will be completely unacceptable, including the destruction of our last lane and countryside feel. A ridiculously high number of houses and yet still no provision for doctors surgeries or schools.”

Fleet Town Council said the development was ‘completely out of character’.

It added: “The development is not sustainable. It does not provide adequate on site recreational and sporting facilities, does not support its own medical or educational needs; it is totally dependent on an adjoining existing settlement, principally Fleet.

(Photo: TMS)

“It is a dislocated urban extension. It is not a sustainable community.

“There is no provision to bring public transport onto the site. The road layout is totally inadequate.

“It will pose significant pressures on over stressed infrastructure.”

(Photo: St Edward Homes)

Fleet and Church Crookham Society said the application will ‘massively increase the strain on an already overburdened infrastructure’, while the RSPB has objected due to the potential impact on the integrity of the internationally designated Special Protection Area for birds.

Speaking on behalf of St Edward Homes, Matthew Evans said the proposals would create a ‘sustainable new village’ with 1,500 new homes, a primary school, commercial and community facilities and the provision of Suitable Alternative Natural Greenspace.

(Photo: St Edward Homes)

“These proposals have been through an extensive design and masterplanning process and also subject to three rounds of public consultation (attracting over 1,100 people to our public exhibitions).

“The feedback received throughout has been broadly positive, with wide acceptance of the principle of redeveloping the site with much needed new homes and a clear preference for these proposals over the consented logistics park.”

Hart will determine the applications by June 30.