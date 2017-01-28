Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for an 80-flat development in Farnborough could be approved next week, despite opposition to the plans from the town’s world famous air show.

The plans are to be presented at Rushmoor Borough Council’s development management committee meeting on Wednesday February 1.

The proposals seek permission for the erection of 80 apartments across five buildings, comprising 27 one-bed, 52 two-bed and one three-bed apartments with associated car parking, bin and cycle storage, landscaping and footpath improvements to ETPS Road.

Plans on the one-hectare site, which is to the west of Queensgate Road and to the north of ETPS Road, had been opposed by Farnborough International, as operator of the Farnborough Airshow, arguing that there is a very strong case for the land to be used for commercial purposes in association with the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre, which is currently being built.

The air show organisers also said there is very strong industry interest in developing this site for hotel and related uses.

A report, which will be presented to the committee, details Farnborough International’s objections. It states: “There is a very strong case for the land to be used for commercial purposes in association with the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre; there is very strong industry interest in developing this site for hotel and related uses which is strongly supported in the council’s ‘Farnborough Hotel Investment Prospectus’.

“The site provides the opportunity to build and operate a hotel immediately adjacent to the new conference and exhibition centre which will be mutually beneficial for both, lead to more growth and expansion and generate more revenue in the local economy; the prospectus completely supports the case to be retained for commercial use rather than lost to inappropriate residential development.

“The provision of a hotel and associated uses on this site also supports the longstanding Local Plan policy support for the development of exhibition facilities on the Farnborough International site.”

Local resident objections also requested: “That a condition should be attached to this application that Inland Homes first repair the serious damage their contractor caused to the roads on the Eastern side of the Queensgate development.

“He advises that residents have been repeatedly promised by Inland over the last two-and-a-half years that the roads would be repaired, however they have failed to honour these promises.

“Until they have made the promised repairs, they should not be permitted to make any further development in this area.”

Recommended for approval

In the report, Rushmoor Borough Council case officer Sarita Jones, said: “With regard to the objection from Farnborough International, the site is identified as Key Employment Area (KEA) which seeks to protect employment uses falling within Use Classes B1, B2 and B8.

“The reason to remove the site as KEA is discussed above. The KEA designation does not make reference to commercial or leisure uses, such as hotels, in relation to other adjoining land uses.

"As stated above, whilst aspirational, the Farnborough Hotel Investment Prospectus is not a planning document and has not been adopted for development management purposes in the determination of planning applications.

“The proper planning of new conference and hotel facilities is through the Local Plan process and it is appropriate for all relevant parties to engage fully in this process.

"There is no indication that the landowner of the current site would entertain a non-residential scheme and furthermore the applicants have advised that Farnborough International has no control over the application site and therefore any development aspirations would not necessarily be deliverable.”