Yateley Mayor Gerry Crisp was the special guest at an open day to celebrate the opening of new premises for Firgrove Veterinary Centre.

A number of tortoises were brought in by local keepers to show children, who also had a chance to cuddle animals including rabbits and guinea pigs.

Firgrove Veterinary Centre is part of The St Kitts Veterinary Group.

In order to expand its facilities, it has moved from 7 Aylesham Way to 1-3 Aylesham Way and now offers a more spacious waiting area, separate cat and dog wards to help reduce stress and anxiety for in-patients, a state-of-the-art enclosed radiography suite, an on-site laboratory and an operating theatre.

During the open day on Saturday (April 22), visitors were able to tour the new clinic, see what happens ‘behind the scenes’ and sample refreshments prepared by the St Kitts team.

Head vet Gus Denovan said: “Moving to our new location is a fantastic milestone for the whole team.

“We’ve worked really hard to get to this point but we love our new facilities and we hope our clients and their animals will feel very at home here.

“We are also very grateful to the Mayor for showing his support by coming along to our open day.”

Cllr Crisp said: “We are delighted that Firgrove Veterinary Centre has expanded its premises and now offers these wonderful new facilities for our pets.

“I am sure everyone will be impressed when they visit.”