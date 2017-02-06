Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Readers remain divided over Hampshire County Council plans to increase council tax by 4.99%.

If approved, it would mean residents in an average Band D property will have to fork out £1,133.10 for services provided by the county council from April 1.

Since Get Hampshire’s article on Thursday (February 2), readers have been debating the pros and cons of the proposal.

Mike Luck kicked off the debate by commenting on Facebook: “Cut all the ‘vanity’ spending for a start. Cut councillors allowances and those of the leader and cabinet. Stop wasting money on cycle paths that nobody wants or uses. Stop ALL discretionary spending.”

But Paul Taroni hit back saying: “You don’t get to afford social care increases and maintain some semblance of other services without paying more.

“And stop moaning about ‘gold plated pensions’ - those pensions are some sort of recompense for doing a job for less than you would be paid in the private sector and doing it because you have a sense of wanting to give something to society rather than self serving greed.”

Kerri Smith agreed, saying: “As a care worker I’d quite gladly pay extra if it’s going towards social care. So many go without due to lack of funding. They have to fight tooth and nail for help with no guarantees they’ll get any!”

'Shameful'

Tony James branded the increase ‘shameful’, Jackie Pointon pointed out the county council could have ‘saved a fortune’ by not doing the work on the Queens Roundabout in Farnborough, while Sue Haslett said reducing wages for ‘those sitting in the ivory tower at HCC would be a start’.

Claire Warne agreed the increase was ‘not great’ but ‘better than the 15% they’re talking about in Surrey!’.

Mary Pole-Baker said: “If we want services we will have to pay for them because the government won’t.”

But Kimberley Pink replied: “It won’t improve anything though! It will simply allow them to have another pay rise/bonus or cover stupid expenses that no one else gets to claim!”

'Support it'

Jonathan Harmer said the increase was ‘to be expected’. “It’s flatlined for many years now,” he added.

Jon Coles agreed, saying “Been a long time since last increase - support it.”

Hampshire County Council has defended the increase.

Council leader Roy Perry said: “For roughly an extra £1 per week – £53.82 for the year 2017/18 – the average Hampshire household at Band D would continue to receive some of the best public services in the country.

“In my view, this is down to the authority’s careful stewardship of public resources over many years, without which we could have been in a very different position now.”

Cllr Perry said the council has delivered £340 million worth of savings since national austerity measures began in 2008, but by April 2019 will need to find a further £140 million to balance the budget.

The county council will finalise its budget, and set the council tax, on February 16.

What do you think? Have your say in the comments section below or email us at aldershoteditorial@trinitymirror.com.