Rushmoor Borough Council’s retiring chief executive, Andrew Lloyd, says it has been an honour and a privilege to serve in the role.

Mr Lloyd has worked for Rushmoor Borough Council for 28 years in total, eight of which were spent as environmental health officer and 20 years as chief executive.

Meeting with Get Hampshire to reflect on his time at the council, Mr Lloyd said: “Rushmoor is an incredible place.

“I mean like many of my colleagues I didn’t come here with any intention or expectation that I would be here for 28 years.

“I came as part of my career to get more experience, I was attracted by the background in aviation, the military and so forth but assumed I would move on after three or four years to something else.

“There’s something about this borough that literally gets in to your blood. It’s, I suppose, the enormous history around the borough, the pride in Aldershot as the home of the British Army, that pride in Farnborough as the birthplace of British aviation.

“If you add to that the passion within both communities - both are different but they do both have in common a real desire to see their communities improve, and of course some incredible elected members."

He continued: “I’ve worked with so many members over those 28 years but the one common feature is their dedication, their commitment and their desire to improve the environment and the community that they represent.

“So all of that added together to make it not just a job, but almost like a vocation, an honour, a privilege and I’ve loved every minute of it.”

He also offered his advice to his successor, which is yet to be announced, saying it is “really important” to be accessible so that “people know that you’re there, acting in their best interests.”

Mr Lloyd also spoke about his feelings heading in to his last week in the job.

He said: “I finish on Friday February 24, when I walk in to the sunset as it were, at the end of my 28 years, which is a strange feeling and I’ve got to say I’ve got very mixed emotions.

“I have always believed it’s important to quit while you’re ahead, when people are saying they’re sorry you’re going rather than “Thank goodness he’s leaving at last.”

“It’s been a really difficult decision because the council, I think, is really on a role now. We’ve got a very active cabinet and leadership, but the time is right.”