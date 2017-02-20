Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Retiring Rushmoor Borough Council chief executive Andrew Lloyd could be given the freedom of the borough this week.

Mr Lloyd, who’s last day working for the council will be Friday February 24 , having been in the post since 1996, could be given the honour at an extraordinary council meeting at 7pm on Wednesday (February 22).

Leader of the council, and conservative group leader Councillor David Clifford will move the motion, which will be seconded by Labour group leader Cllr Alex Crawford.

The motion will need a two-thirds majority to vote in favour of it in order for it to pass.

Rushmoor has only previously given the freedom of the borough to one person, television and film star Arthur English, who was born in Aldershot in 1919 and went on to national stardom.

Cllr Clifford said: “It is an honorary title and not one of financial benefit, but it does recognise the exemplary and ove-and-above call of duty of service Andrew has given to the borough.

“He has been a great ambassador for the borough and it is wholly appropriate and he is fully deserving of the honour.

“He has been there for 28 years and has been fantastic in that time and this is about thanking him for that.

“He’s not done badly for a chap from The Valleys.”

Cllr Crawford said: “To me it is the highest honour the council can possibly bestow on anyone, that’s what it’s all about and Andrew Lloyd has been a tremendous champion of the borough for 28 years, including his previous time as head of environmental health that it is suitable.

“It’s not just to do it on his work as an employee of the council, that is just one thing, it is also about the way he has done things.”