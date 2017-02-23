Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Retiring chief executive of Rushmoor Borough Council, Andrew Lloyd, was awarded freedom of the borough at an extraordinary council meeting on Wednesday (February 22).

Mr Lloyd will retire on Friday (February 24) after 20 years in the role and 28 years working for the council , having previously been an environmental health officer.

The meeting, held at Rushmoor Borough Council offices in Farnborough Road, Farnborough , was attended by his wife, Hilary, as well as a number of other guests.

Leader of the council, Councillor David Clifford, said it was a pleasure to put forward the motion, which said: "That, pursuant to the provisions of Section 249 (5) of the Local Government Act 1972, the Honorary Freedom of the Borough of Rushmoor be conferred upon Andrew Lloyd in recognition of his eminent, outstanding and dedicated service which he has rendered to the Borough of Rushmoor as chief executive of the Council during the period from 1996 to 2017.

Labour leader, Cllr Alex Crawford seconded the motion. He said: “We are really awarding Andrew the title of Honorary Freeman because he has always 'gone the extra mile' in the contribution he has made and has stood out head and shoulders above others in what he has achieved.

“Of course, to serve as chief executive in any local authority is most demanding, but to do so in the way that Andrew has - with the respect of staff, councillors and residents for 20 years - is exceptional.

“Also, Andrew's leadership was recognised by his peers in local government, as he chaired the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Chief Executives' Group for more than 10 years, and was the county-wide lead on economic development and community safety issues. In these roles, he enhanced our borough's reputation in the court and beyond.

“Further, his leadership of the council staff has inspired them to achieve excellence in their delivery of service."

The motion was passed unanimously

Mr Lloyd said: “When I joined Rushmoor all those years ago I would never have dreamt that now here we are in 2017 that I would be here in the council chamber with a unanimous vote to be given the freedom of the borough, and no recorded vote either.

"It’s an incredible feeling to be given this honor.”