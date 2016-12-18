Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This was the scene in Rotherwick after a one-vehicle collision.

The crash happened on Friday (December 16) at around 5pm in Post Horn Lane, Rotherwick.

A Hartley Wintney firefighter said there were two occupants in the car but no injuries and the occupants managed to climb out of the car before emergency services arrived on the scene.

(Photo: @HartleyWintney8)

The scene was made safe using a tirfor winch.

Hartley Wintney fire station tweeted about the crash on Friday evening to say they attended along with Fleet fire station and the ambulance service but thankfully no one was trapped in the car.