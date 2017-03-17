Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owners of a ”feral” cow roaming the woods around a notoriously dangerous rural road say they are trying to catch it.

Earlier this week, Aldershot resident Paul Davies claimed to have spotted stray cows walking in Bourley Road , between Aldershot and Church Crookham .

This road has been the scene of 23 traffic accidents in the last three years including a fatal crash in November .

Get Hampshire has now learned that four cows escaped from the property of Cranstone Brothers Skip Hire in Ewshot in January, and one black and white Belted Galloway is still at large.

Kim Cranstone, secretary of the company, said: “We’ve been out every day trying to catch it.

"It’s not wild, any more than any other cow, but because it has the free reign of the woods it comes here at night to feed and then disappears.

“We’ve set up pens to capture it. There’s nothing else we can do. We’ve just got to keep trying to get hold of it.”

Elliott Fairs, a local reserves manager for Hampshire Wildlife Trust (HWT), said the runaway cow was causing a lot of problems for the trust, which had received around 20 calls from members of the public and Hampshire Police officers in the last two months.

HWT has managed a herd of more than 100 cows on Ministry of Defence heathland surrounding Bourley Road for almost 10 years, in a successful project to protect hundreds of wildlife species by preventing the heathland from becoming overgrown.

Mr Fairs said everyone had assumed the cow was part of the trust’s herd, and claimed the owners - who he would not name - had not done enough to recapture it despite help from the trust’s rangers.

“That cow has gone feral,” he said. “We’ve tried to lure it in but it’s not interested. It’s never been handled and it hasn’t learnt to be part of a herd. It’s been roaming around Bourley Road for two months.

“No law has been broken so the police are powerless. The animal is not ill, so there’s no welfare issue.

(Photo: Rushmoor Fire Station)

"We’ve given advice to the owners but they haven’t done anything we’ve suggested. We’ve told them they will be in big trouble if that cow causes an accident.

“It’s very frustrating and it’s definitely an accident waiting to happen. That road is dangerous enough already.”

Mrs Cranstone acknowledged that HWT had “helped a lot” in trying to recapture the cow and that the trust had warned Cranstone Brothers of the potential danger.

“We know that, and we notified the police when it escaped so they are aware. We will keep going out there, trying to catch it.”

Have you seen the runaway cow? Send us your pictures by emailing aldershoteditorial@trinitymirror.com.