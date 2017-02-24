Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to introduce on-the-spot fines for anti-social behaviour have been revised amid fears that homeless people could be hit hardest.

Rushmoor Borough Council (RBC) wants to create Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) covering Aldershot and Farnborough town centres, allowing police and council officers to issue £100 penalties for a range of offences.

Whereas the council’s current bylaws apply to anyone caught drinking in public, first drafts of the PSPOs covered drinking, drug-taking, urinating, defecating, loitering, begging and sleeping.

Commenting on the proposals on Get Hampshire’s Facebook page earlier this month, readers welcomed a crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

However, they accused the council of “making homelessness a crime” by including public begging and sleeping.

A spokesman for RBC confirmed this week that sleeping in public had been removed from the list of offences in the PSPO drafts, which will soon be opened to public consultation.

A council report on the PSPOs said they had been drafted “in response to the problems we are currently experiencing” in the borough.

(Photo: Rushmoor Borough Council)

It stressed that the new powers would only be used “where the evidence is present to support their use”.

Commenting on the PSPOs, Tom Bowyer said: “Obviously I’m not opposed to most of it, but begging and sleeping? Come on now.

"They wouldn’t be doing it if they had any other choice. it’s essentially making homelessness a crime.

“Considering the shockingly high number of homeless people who are veterans, you would expect Rushmoor with it’s military traditions to tackle the problem by helping those who have little or nothing, not outlawing them.”

Councillor Ken Muschamp, RBC’s cabinet member for safety and regulation, said the council’s housing team, Hampshire Police and local charities such as The Source, Step by Step and The Vine provide a range of services and support for rough sleepers.

“This is part of a compassionate approach to tackling homelessness, which supports those most in need while protecting our town centres,” Cllr Muschamp said.

“We are keen to hear from interested parties about their experience of anti-social behaviour in both towns.

"We will consider these responses and use them to make sure that any restrictions are both necessary and proportionate.

(Photo: Rushmoor Borough Council)

“We want to support all sections of our community to make sure our towns are safe to visit, while providing support where appropriate.”

He added that enforcement of the PSPOs would only happen “where there is or there is likely to be associated anti-social behaviour”.