Rushmoor residents can now have their say on proposed new powers to curb a range of anti-social behaviour in the borough.

Rushmoor Borough Council wants to create two Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) covering Aldershot and Farnborough town centres.

A four-week public consultation exercise has been launched, following approval earlier this month by the council’s cabinet.

The PSPOs are designed to tackle behaviour in a public place which has, or is likely to have, a “detrimental effect on the quality of life of the local community”.

The intended restrictions would outlaw drinking alcohol, using psychoactive substances, urinating, defecating, loitering or begging.

Police and council officers would be given the power to issue £100 on-the-spot fines for anyone caught breaching a PSPO.

Among those being consulted on the plan are Hampshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Hampshire Police and owners or occupiers of land within the proposed boundaries of the orders.

The Ministry of Defence, shopping centre operators, the Farnborough Society and Aldershot Civic Society are being asked for their views.

RBC said it was also keen to hear from anyone who lives, regularly works or visits the areas covered by the orders.

The consultation will run until Monday, March 27.

More details, including maps of the proposed PSPOs and a survey form, are available on the council’s website at www.rushmoor.gov.uk/pspo.

(Photo: Rushmoor Borough Council)

Printed copies of the survey can be picked up at the council offices in Farnborough and the Princes Hall in Aldershot.

Councillor Ken Muschamp, RBC’s cabinet member for business safety and regulation, said: “I welcome these proposals, as it will strengthen our ability to deal with the current problems in our town centres.

“It will give greater flexibility to both the council and the police to respond.

“We will continue to do our best to help the vulnerable off the streets and encourage them to tackle the issues that may have led to their current lifestyle, with the ultimate aim of helping them back into mainstream society.”

Get Hampshire reported last week that initial drafts of the PSPOs included sleeping in public among the list of offences.

(Photo: Rushmoor Borough Council)

However, this was removed following concern among residents that the orders would have the effect of “making homelessness a crime”.

Cllr Muschamp responded by saying the council’s housing team, Hampshire Police and local charities such as The Source, Step by Step and The Vine provide a range of services and support for rough sleepers.