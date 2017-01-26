Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Rushmoor councillor has criticised the borough council for its treatment of some local charities and voluntary groups.

Councillor Keith Dibble slammed the council’s cabinet for cutting business rates for an Aldershot charity and a Farnborough football team while simultaneously announcing rent increases for 27 good causes leasing land or buildings.

Cllr Dibble, a Labour member for North Town ward, accused the Conservative -led cabinet of "giving with one hand and taking away more with the other" in its dealings with local volunteers.

“Conservative councillors on Rushmoor Borough Council really need to make up their minds,” he said.

“Do they, or do they not, want to help local charities and organisations with their finances?

“The cabinet has awarded extra rate relief for very good reasons. However, the very same Rushmoor cabinet has decided to reduce the rent relief to voluntary organisations in the borough.

“The Tories made these cuts in rent relief on the spurious grounds that they would help to maximise the local impact of these voluntary groups and help them to become more sustainable.

“Pulling the plug on volunteers does not encourage them.”

Earlier this month, the cabinet had agreed to grant Aldershot charity The Source top-up relief of an additional 20% on its business rates (worth £2,000), in addition to the 80% mandatory relief already given to charities.

It also agreed to grant Farnborough Football Club 50% discretionary business rate relief until the end of March (worth £13,000), to put it on the same footing as the borough’s other senior football club, Aldershot Town FC .

At the same time, it decided that voluntary groups currently claiming 100% rent relief from the council would lose some of that over the next three years.

The reduction will be phased so that the groups receive 100% relief in 2017/18, reducing to 90% in 2018/19 and either remaining at 90% or falling to 80% in 2019/20 depending on further consultation.

'Proud' of community support

Councillor Gareth Lyon, the cabinet member for concessions and community support, dismissed suggestions that the authority treated volunteers unfairly.

Cllr Lyon highlighted that, in the past financial year, the council had granted rate relief of more than £394,000, rent relief of £677,382 and awarded grants of £827,292 to good causes.

“I’m incredibly proud of the support we show to community groups and the exciting plans we have to do even more in future,” he said.

“We’re keen to work more in partnership with local voluntary groups, to maximise their impact and financial sustainability.”

He explained that the council was developing a Rushmoor Community Lottery, which could raise tens of thousands of pounds a year for good causes.

It is also developing a method of providing voluntary groups with more support in kind such as office assistance and advice on bidding for grant funding.

He said that, to support this work, voluntary groups using council premises will be asked to make a "modest" 10% contribution to the costs of their buildings, which he claimed worked out to be around £14.15 per group per week.

“We looked carefully at the finances of these groups and are confident that this should not cause any kind of a problem,” he added.

“Indeed, part of the reason for waiting until 2018 is to allow time to speak to all groups concerned and to make sure that this will not cause them any financial difficulty.

“There is no reason why this should put any group into financial difficulty. If it does so, then of course we want to hear from them and discuss what we can do to help.

“In the meantime, I am confident that these and other groups in the borough will benefit hugely from our plans to provide even more support now and in future.”