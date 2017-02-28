Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new budget and council plan has been agreed by Rushmoor Borough Council.

The council says it aims to deliver a comprehensive programme of high priority work, strengthen core services and drive progress towards financial sustainability.

The new budget and council plan for 2017-18 were approved at a meeting of the council on Thursday following a recommendation by the Cabinet.

It puts the total council tax bill for the average Band D resident at £1,555.13 for the upcoming year, with Rushmoor Borough Council’s share of this increasing by £5 on the previous year, generating an extra £150,000 for the authority.

The all-new council plan, which sets out the council’s main priorities for the year ahead, has been developed by the Cabinet in line with its desire to listen, learn and deliver better for residents and local business.

Among its highest priorities are the regeneration of Aldershot and Farnborough town centres, addressing the shortage of homes in the borough, engaging more closely with communities and maintaining weekly bin collections.

Underpinning the council plan is the new council budget for 2017-18.

In preparing this budget, the Cabinet has emphasised its determination to preserve and improve the quality of core council services, looking to make savings instead through innovation and rethinking the way in which these services have traditionally been delivered.

Additional income will be generated through new property investments and significant savings made by negotiating better value from contracts and from the services the council commissions.

Among the most notable savings will be from the new contract for waste, street cleaning and parks and grounds maintenance services, which the council says will make “substantial” annual savings and improvements when it comes into effect in the summer.

Councillor David Clifford, leader of Rushmoor Borough Council , said: “The Cabinet has spent the last few months listening closely to our residents, businesses and communities and the new council plan is a reflection of what we’ve heard.

"We are determined to deliver in areas that we know are important to local people, like improving our town centres, and preserving weekly bin collections."

He continued: “I am extremely pleased that the council has backed these plans and our budget proposals for the year ahead. We have spent a lot of time making sure we have a balanced budget that protects services, delivers on high priorities and makes important strides towards financial sustainability.”

To view the council plan visit Rushmoor Borough Council's website.