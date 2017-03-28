Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rushmoor Borough Council and Hampshire County Council have been criticised over their latest council tax bill.

Aldershot's Wellington Ward councillor and Labour group leader Alex Crawford said a 156% increase has been given incorrectly as 3% on the bill.

Cllr Alex Crawford said: "I compared my Band D bill for this year with that of last year. I noted that the Adult Social Care Precept had gone up from £20.75 last year to £53.12 this year and that the "Percentage increase since previous year" was given as +3%.

"In fact, the increase of £32.37 amounts to +156%."

But neither RBC or HCC has admitted to an error on the bill.

Councillor Paul Taylor, Rushmoor Borough Council’s Cabinet member for corporate services, said: “As the collecting authority, we collect the council tax not only for Rushmoor Borough Council, but also for Hampshire County Council, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Authority and the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire.



“We appreciate the percentage change for Hampshire County Council Adult Social Care may be a little confusing but the format is prescribed by central government and a similar methodology has to be used by all billing authorities nationally. We will put a fuller explanation of this on our website for our residents.”

(Photo: Unknown)

A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council said the council tax charge has increased by 4.99% this year and, of that figure, 3% will help to fund adult social care funding pressures.

The HCC spokesperson said: "To be clear, this does not mean that the adult social care precept is being increased by 3% on last year. The 3% represents part of the overall 4.99% increase in the total Hampshire County Council precept.

“We understand how this may appear confusing. However, central government has prescribed, under law, how all councils must present this adult social care information in their bills to householders.

"Nevertheless, the money that will be generated from the adult social care precept will only go part way towards meeting the funding gap we face.

"The county council must invest £21.1 million to address adult social care pressures in the coming financial year – out of which, £16.1 million will be generated from the social care precept.”

But Cllr Crawford still thinks the bill is misleading. He added: "Just because the Government issued guidance doesn't make it correct mathematically - and it is definitely misleading for residents to ask them to believe that an increase in the Adult Social Care Precept from £20.75 last year to £53.12 this year is +3%.

"This is an underhand way of the Government passing on the costs of adult social care to council taxpayers, rather than giving Hampshire County Council enough grant to fund adult social care properly - all the while pretending it is only a small increase."