Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Council tax payers in Aldershot and Farnborough can now keep track of their bills online.

With the new tax year set to begin, Rushmoor Borough Council has launched an online council tax account service for anyone who pays their bill in the borough.

The new service is open to all 39,000 council tax accounts in Rushmoor, who can check information on the council’s website about how much their council tax payments are and how much they have left to pay for the year.

They can also view bills and payments for the last four years.

Councillor Paul Taylor, Rushmoor Borough Council’s Cabinet member for corporate services, said the council is pleased to be able to offer the 'improved online service.'

"Although 70% of households now pay their council tax by direct debit – by far the easiest way to pay – this way they can keep right up-to-date with their account and payments, when they want and without needing to contact us for the information, as the account information is updated daily," he said.

"All round, this new service benefits both our customers and the council, saving time and money and I hope that council tax payers will take a couple of minutes to sign up for it.”