The leader of Rushmoor Borough Council has been praised by members of the Aldershot Civic Society after attending its latest meeting.

Councillor David Clifford was invited to speak at the Princes Hall earlier this month, where he talked about the council’s efforts to regenerate the town centre, tackle rogue landlords and redevelop the bus station site.

Society chairman Justin Coll said members were left with the impression that, under Cllr Clifford’s leadership, the authority was being “much more active in Aldershot than it used to be”.

Cllr Clifford spoke about the council increasing its legal team so it could respond more quickly to breaches of housing laws, such as the string of unauthorised bedsits discovered in disused buildings in the last couple of years.

Enforcement action has been taken against developers of bedsits without planning permission at sites including the former Beehive and Rising Sun pubs, The Old Warehouse and former care home Grasmere House.

“David said the council is taking more of a stand against landlords who are exploiting the local housing problem rather than trying to solve it,” Mr Coll said.

“I think Rushmoor was previously struggling to keep up with the number of properties being illegally converted.”

Cllr Clifford explained the council’s plan to regenerate the town centre by buying property in Union Street, by compulsory purchase if necessary.

If the council goes ahead with separate proposals to create its own housing company, this could redevelop the spaces above the shops.

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

The council is also working with the new owner of The Galleries shopping centre to bring it back into use.

“People blame the council for empty shop units, but it’s often landlords who are not doing anything with the property,” Mr Coll said.

“It’s great to hear that the council is prepared to show some teeth to improve the town. Everyone deserves a quality home and the council has got to play a role in that.”

Mr Coll also thanked Cllr Clifford for listening to the society’s concerns over redevelopment of the bus station, adding that he hoped they would influence the eventual plans for the site.

“Our members are split on this,” he said.

“Some see it as a chance to build a gateway to the town, while others worry it will lead to a loss of bus services.

“Either way, it’s good to see a new focus on the problems in Aldershot that have annoyed local residents for a number of years.”