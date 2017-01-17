Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters had to use breathing apparatus to extinguish a car fire in Farnborough on Tuesday (January 17).

The incident happened in Mayfield Road at 3.40pm after the car's engine caught fire.

Photos show the dramatic scene of the car billowing out smoke.

Rushmoor Fire Station crew manager Duncan Foster said: "The call came through at around 3.40pm of a car fire in Mayfield Road, Farnborough.

"On arrival the engine compartment was alight. Two fire crew members with breathing apparatus and a hose reel extinguished the car.

"Nobody was injured in the incident as the occupant of the car removed themselves to a place of safety and we handed the scene over to police and returned to the station at 4.08pm."