Rented accommodation could come onto the market faster in Rushmoor, in a fresh bid to tackle high demand.

Rushmoor Borough Council is investigating the possibility of establishing its own housing company, initially with the intention of developing or purchasing properties to provide private rented accommodation on shorthold tenancies.

A report that went before RBC’s cabinet last week described Rushmoor as an “area of high housing demand”.

It said the council was already active in attracting developers to build new homes for sale, while also partnering with social housing providers.

However, it stressed there was a lack of accommodation for the growing number of people who choose to rent, suggesting that the council should be more “entrepreneurial” in the way it tried to solve the problem.

“There is a case for taking a more direct role in the housing market, in particular to meet the need for private sector rent properties to help meet a demand that has increased significantly since the financial crash in 2008,” the report said.

The key factor fuelling demand for this type of housing, the report went on, was the fact that home ownership had become “unattainable for those on average incomes” due to high prices and stricter lending criteria.

“Many of those who previously would have become homeowners are now renting in the private sector,” it said.

Rentals were also attractive to young professionals, who enjoy the flexibility, as well as recent migrants and those supported by housing benefit.

“This level of demand has led to rising rents, indicating supply is not matching demand,” the report added.

“The council recognises the need to intervene by increasing supply of (rented) homes and by seeking to raise standards and improve the quality of accommodation.”

RBC transferred its housing stock to Rushmoor Housing Association (now First Wessex) in 1995, after which it closed the bank accounts used to hold housing income.

Cabinet members were told that the administration involved in re-opening those accounts had acted as a “disincentive to direct involvement in housing provision” for more than 20 years.

However, this could be avoided by setting up a wholly-owned company to do it.

Such a company could generate an income which would contribute towards the council’s efforts to be less reliant on government funding, they were told.

“The council is seeking to take a more entrepreneurial approach to the way it does business,” the report added.

“This is not separate from the council’s more traditional functions, but is complimentary.”