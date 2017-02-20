Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rushmoor residents are encouraged to have their say on plans to help the borough’s industrial sites stay open for business.

Rushmoor Borough Council wants to bring in new rules that would prevent areas such as business parks and industrial estates from being turned into residential housing sites in future without additional planning permission.

The council has launched a six-week consultation exercise running until Friday, March 24, focused on 18 areas identified in the draft Rushmoor Local Plan as “locally important employment sites”.

A final decision will be made on May 2 and, if the order is agreed, it will come into force on February 19 next year so that potential developers have a year’s notice.

Planning permission is normally needed to change the use of a building or land.

However, some changes, known as “permitted development rights”, do not require planning permission.

In the last two years, the government has introduced new permitted development rights which allow office buildings and storage and distribution buildings under 500 square metres to be changed to residential use without planning permission.

From October, light-industrial units smaller than 500 square metres will also be able to change to residential use without planning permission.

The council wants to make an “article four” direction, which does not prevent this kind of redevelopment but requires planning permission for developments which would otherwise not need it.

RBC is concerned that these new permitted development rights could lead to the loss of offices, light-industrial units and storage and distribution units in Rushmoor.

It fears that could in turn affect the borough’s ability to retain and attract businesses, jobs and investment.

To see the plans and take part in the consultation, go to www.rushmoor.gov.uk/planning .

Councillor Martin Tennant, RBC’s cabinet member for environment and service delivery, said: “We are proposing these changes so the council will have more powers to protect Rushmoor’s most important employment sites.

“It is vital that the borough has a good range of employment sites to support and encourage economic growth. Residential development at these sites could damage its standing as a centre for business.

“We believe that there is no point building extra homes unless there are the jobs to go with them, so we need to protect these sites carefully.

“If this direction is implemented, we can ensure that local development is more informed by local needs and more accountable to local residents through councillor scrutiny. ”

The 18 locations covered by the proposed direction are: