Rushmoor's new mayor has set two records – becoming the youngest person to hold the office and the borough’s first female mayor of Asian descent.

Rushmoor Borough Council members elected Sophia Choudhary to the ceremonial role for 2017-18, and Cllr Stephen Masterson as the deputy mayor.

Cllr Choudhary, who has represented the Rowhill ward in Aldershot for seven years, takes over from Cllr Jacqui Vosper.

She is vice-chairman of the council’s environment policy panel and a member of its licensing committee.

She has also served on the community policy and borough services panels.

Born and raised in Aldershot, where she still lives, Cllr Choudhary studied at schools in the area and at the Sixth Form College in Farnborough, before reading law at university.

She was proposed by fellow Rowhill councillor Maurice Sheehan.

Cllr Sheehan said: "Sophia has demonstrated her commitment to the residents of Rowhill and Rushmoor."

Cllr Choudhary, who is in her early thirties, said: "I could not have achieved the honour of being elected mayor without the support of my family, friends and the residents of Rushmoor.

"I intend carrying out my civic duties with energy, commitment and pride. There is no doubt Jacqui will be a hard act to follow.

She continued: "I aspire to be as successful an ambassador for the borough as she was throughout her outstanding mayoral year."

Cllr Choudhary is a member of the council's ruling Conservative group and is the daughter of former Rushmoor mayor and current borough and county councillor Charles Choudhary.

She added that she would make "working together" a theme of her time in office.

“I will look for opportunities to strengthen partnerships, tolerance and understanding throughout our community, including among young people and between faiths,” she said.

The new mayor will be accompanied during official engagements by her sister, Attika.

She has selected three Rushmoor charities to raise funds for during her mayoral year.

They are Parkside in Aldershot, helping people with learning disabilities, the Alzheimer Café in Farnborough and Creating Futures, which helps young people overcome barriers.

Her first charity fundraising events will be a cycle ride and golf tournament in September.

Deputy mayor Cllr Masterson, who is also a Conservative, has been a councillor since 1991 and represents the Cove and Southwood ward in Farnborough.