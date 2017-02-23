Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scarlet fever cases reported in Rushmoor in 2017 have doubled compared to the same period last year, figures show.

Yet there have only been a third of the number of cases reported in Hart so far in 2017 compared to a year ago.

This is according to data published by Public Health England, which must be notified by doctors of all incidents of infectious diseases.

Scarlet fever, characterised by a distinctive pink rash, particularly targets children and causes sore throats, headaches and high temperatures as well as swelling of the tongue.

In Rushmoor, there were no reported cases in the first two weeks of the year, but one case was reported in the third week (ending January 22) and one case in the fourth week (ending January 29).

This rose to two cases in week five (ending February 5) and three cases in week six (ending February 12).

Week seven (ending February 19) bucked the trend with only one case reported, bringing the total for the year so far to eight.

By comparison, there were four cases reported in Rushmoor in the first seven weeks of 2016 and only one case reported in the borough in the first seven weeks of 2015.

Hart had no reported cases of scarlet fever throughout January but one case in week six and two cases in week seven, bringing the total for the year so far to three.

By comparison, the district had nine reported cases in the same seven-week period in 2016. It had two cases in the same period in 2015.

Hampshire as a whole has seen a steady year-on-year increase in cases of scarlet fever in the last three years.

The county had 42 cases in the first seven weeks of 2015, 62 cases during the same period in 2016 and 89 during the same period in 2017.

However, Hampshire’s cases account for only between 2% and 3% of the figure for England and Wales.

The number of recorded cases for both countries in the first seven weeks of the year stood at 1,834 in 2015, 2,545 in 2016 and 2,767 in 2017.

Scarlet fever is a bacterial illness most common among children under the age of 10.

It is highly contagious and can be passed on by coughing, sneezing, skin to skin contact and handling contaminated objects, like bath towels or bedding.

Good hygiene such as hand-washing and immediate washing of potentially contaminated items can help reduce its spread. For more information, go to the NHS Choices website.