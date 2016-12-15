Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fleet's iconic motorway services footbridge has been officially named after Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills.

The Scott Mills Bridge was officially opened on Wednesday (March 16) afternoon at Welcome Break’s Fleet M3 Services by his Chris Stark, his radio show co-presenter.

Welcome Break made the decision to re-name the footbridge, between junction 4a at Fleet and 5 at Hook , after a campaign by Chris to get as many things named after Scott as possible.

Scott, who famously crashed out of Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 after a frightful Halloween foxtrot, was thrilled by the honour, saying: “I couldn’t be happier...I’ve got a bridge!”

The opening ceremony saw the unveiling of an official plaque by Rod McKie, CEO of Welcome Break.

The event was broadcast live on BBC Radio 1 across the afternoon, and received a huge response across social media networks, at one stage trending above George Osbourne and the Budget announcement on Twitter .

Chris thoroughly enjoyed his time spent at Fleet, saying: “It’s been a pleasure. Honestly one of the best days of my life.”

Mr McKie added: “We were very proud to welcome Chris to our services – it was great to have him onsite and the team thoroughly enjoyed meeting him.

“It’s been fantastic recognition for our services and a lot of fun for everyone involved.”