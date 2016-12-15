Fleet's iconic motorway services footbridge has been officially named after Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills.
The Scott Mills Bridge was officially opened on Wednesday (March 16) afternoon at Welcome Break’s Fleet M3 Services by his Chris Stark, his radio show co-presenter.
Welcome Break made the decision to re-name the footbridge, between junction 4a at Fleet and 5 at Hook , after a campaign by Chris to get as many things named after Scott as possible.
A fire broke out at Fleet Services on Wednesday, December 15, see footage from the incident below.
Scott, who famously crashed out of Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 after a frightful Halloween foxtrot, was thrilled by the honour, saying: “I couldn’t be happier...I’ve got a bridge!”
The opening ceremony saw the unveiling of an official plaque by Rod McKie, CEO of Welcome Break.
The event was broadcast live on BBC Radio 1 across the afternoon, and received a huge response across social media networks, at one stage trending above George Osbourne and the Budget announcement on Twitter .
Chris thoroughly enjoyed his time spent at Fleet, saying: “It’s been a pleasure. Honestly one of the best days of my life.”
Mr McKie added: “We were very proud to welcome Chris to our services – it was great to have him onsite and the team thoroughly enjoyed meeting him.
“It’s been fantastic recognition for our services and a lot of fun for everyone involved.”