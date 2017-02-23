Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Screwfix LIVE is to return to Farnborough later this year.

The event, which was opened by football pundit Chris Kamara last year, will be held in Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre from September 29 to October 1.

Screwfix LIVE will feature 170 leading trade suppliers gathering under one roof to showcase the latest innovative products.

(Photo: Unknown)

The show is designed to give tradespeople and serious DIYers the chance to get their hands on the best products on the market and find out more about the newest tools.

Over the weekend there will be live product demonstrations, competitions and event-specific offers, deals and giveaways.

Andrew Livingston, chief executive of Screwfix, said: "Last year’s event was the biggest one to date, with more than 14,000 visitors attending and over 135 trade suppliers on show.

"By increasing the size of this year’s Screwfix LIVE by over 100,000 sq ft, we’re thrilled to be bringing together even more top suppliers, to make it the best Screwfix LIVE yet.

(Photo: Unknown)

“The show gives enthusiasts the opportunity to share experiences, stock up on state-of-the-art products and take advantage of exclusive offers.

"It’s a great day out so, keep an eye out for our regular updates. We hope to see even more visitors in Farnborough later this year!”

Visit www.screwfixlive.com for more information.