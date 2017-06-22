Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Second World War practice shell was unearthed by workmen at Farnborough Airport on Monday (June 19).

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said officers were called to the airport at around 8.40am by anxious labourers who thought it may have been an unexploded bomb.

“We received a report that a suspicious object, believed to be historic ordnance, had been found by workmen on land outside the boundary of Farnborough Airport,” he said.

“A cordon was put in place and an explosive ordnance disposal team attended and removed the object."

An army spokesman said the device was an inert round with no explosive material, used for firing practice during the war.

It was assessed and removed by members of 61 Troop from 11 EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) Regiment, who are based at Aldershot Garrison.

A spokesman for Farnborough International Airport said the shell was not found on the site of Hall 1 – a new facility that is under construction at the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre off ETPS Road.

It was discovered on another part of the site where ground works are taking place.

The spokesman added that this was not the first harmless Second World War practice shell to be found at the airport.