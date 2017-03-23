Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Get Hampshire has had a sneak peak inside Farnborough's new Decathlon store ahead of its grand opening.

The new sporting goods retailer will open its doors at 5pm on Thursday (March 23).

It had originally been hoped that the store would open at the end of 2016, but a Decathlon spokesman told Get Hampshire last June that the opening had been delayed due to building issues.

The opening event will include music, free food and will have a number of sporting activities taking place inside the store.

Decathlon has also been holding a competition on its website for 10 members to win £100 to spend in the new store, and the prize winners will be announced at 6pm.

Anyone with a Decathlon card, will be able to pick up a free bag, at the store's tills.

To celebrate the opening, Decathlon is organising a 5k fun run on Sunday April 9 at 10.30 am, staring from the Village Hotel in Pinehurst Road.

The race is free to enter and runners will also receive a goody bag and T-shirt, but anyone wishing to enter will need to register as a Decathlon member.

To enter, click here.