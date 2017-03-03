Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There will be a national review of all air displays following the publication of a final report into the Shoreham Airshow tragedy

Farnborough Airshow will be scrutinised in line with a string of recommendations from the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB).

Following the crash, the organisers of Wings and Wheels at Dunsfold said it would review any findings following initial guidance from the Civil Aviation Authority.

The AAIB on Friday released its final report on the disaster in West Sussex in August 2015 when an ex-military Hawker Hunter jet lost control during a display and smashed into the A27.

In total, 11 people were killed and 13 others injured.

The report concluded a catalogue of errors contributed to the tragedy, chief among them the fact the antique jet had been issued a permit to fly despite improper maintenance and was not airworthy on the day of the crash.

Investigators also found there had been confusion between regulators, organisers and pilots at the Shoreham Airshow as to which of them was responsible for carrying out various risk assessments and taking necessary precautions.

Among their latest recommendations, investigators have advised the Department for Transport to commission and report the findings of an independent review of the “governance of flying display activity in the UK”, which includes the Farnborough Airshow.

They added this review should be designed to “determine the form of governance that will achieve the level of safety it requires”.

Other recommendations contained in the report, published on Friday (March 3), advised the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to:

Require operators of aircraft used for flying displays to identify and remove any hazardous materials;

Review arrangements for safety regulation and oversight of ex-military aircraft to ensure they are “consistent and appropriate”;

Undertake a study of “error paths” that lead to flying display accidents and use its findings to train air display organisers;

Require pilots to fly alone while being evaluated for permission to perform displays at air shows

Remind air show organisers of the need to keep detailed training records for pilots and check their compliance during inspections;

Review the grouping of different aircraft types in air show displays to account for “significant handling and performance differences”;

Require display pilots to be trained in performing escape manoeuvres and assess them on their abilities.

The AAIB stressed lessons had to be learned from the Shoreham disaster to improve safety at all flying displays.

“No organisation or individual [at Shoreham] considered all the hazards associated with the aircraft’s display, what could go wrong, who might be affected and what could be done to mitigate the risks to a level that was both tolerable and as low as reasonably practicable," it said.

“Controls intended to protect the public from the hazards of displaying aircraft were ineffective.”

Following the accident at Shoreham, the CAA introduced three additional risk assessment criteria for all future air displays.

These were the proximity of major roads, congested areas and other nearby infrastructure, such as railway lines.

To increase the safety of the public and further reduce risks identified in the review, the CAA is either introducing additional requirements or formalising existing ones.

These cover the planning documentation that must be submitted to the CAA as part of a request for permission, the competence and attitudes of flying display directors, the experience, skill and health of display pilots and the role of Display Authorisation Evaluators.

After the AAIB's investigation was launched, Farnborough International's chief executive reassured neighbours its rigorous safety regulations "set the benchmark" for flying displays.

Shaun Ormrod, chief executive of airshow organiser Farnborough International, said the company would be "fully compliant" with the outcome of the investigation and make any necessary changes to the popular airshow.