A popular children's toy has been urgently recalled by toy store giant Smyths due to concerns over product safety.

The toy company, which opened a new outlet in Farnborough in February, is asking all customers to urgently return the Safari Ball Pit (batch code 151650) as it "may present some safety concerns".

Parents are urged to return the item to a Smyths Toys Superstore where they will be issued a refund.

According to a statement on the Chartered Trading Standards Institute website, the company states: "We have recently found out that the Safari Ball Pit (batch code 151650) from Global Industry BV may present some safety concerns.

"Please return this item to a Smyths Toys Superstore for the product to be inspected and a refund issued."