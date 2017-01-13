Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While the snow on Thursday (January 12) evening may have caused traffic trouble on the roads, it has left some beautiful scenes in Aldershot.

These impressive snaps were taken in Manor Park and of Wellington Statue and Royal Garrison Church by Get Hampshire photographer, Grahame Larter, on Friday morning.

He said: “I went out on an optimistic quest for Aldershot snow photographs, but the melt had set in early.

(Photo: Grahame Larter)

“I found a bit left in Manor Park and near the Wellington Memorial, and took ​a​ few pictures to capture what was left.

(Photo: Grahame Larter)

“However, when I put through the Prisma app, they came alive, and to be honest, look better than the scene suggests!”

(Photo: Grahame Larter)

Just lovely.

Weekend forecast

The heavy flurries of snow are over, but Saturday will be cold with a chance of sleet or possibly a little more snow, according to the Met Office.

Meteorologist Ian Currie said: “Saturday night will be frosty and icy and then it will start to become milder. Sunday will be mild and cloudy and the wintry weather will become damp and gloomy.”

Got some stunning snow snaps? Email us at aldershoteditorial@trinitymirror.com