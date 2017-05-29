Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Budding Beckhams are being encouraged to put on their boots and get a kick out of a series of football sessions.

Soccer at Six football sessions for youngsters have relaunched in five locations across Hart and Rushmoor.

The popular scheme is run by Aldershot Town Football in the Community Trust, in partnership with the Safer North Hampshire community safety team, Rushmoor Borough Council, Hart District Council and Fleet Town Council.

It is open to boys and girls of all skill levels aged between five and 14, with those taking part being grouped accordingly.

The evening sessions are available at the following five venues until August 25:

Mondays

Peter Driver Playing Fields, Church Crookham

Tuesdays

Oakley Park, Fleet

Wednesdays

King George V Playing Fields, Farnborough

Thursdays

Manor Park, Aldershot

Fridays

Basingbourne Park, Fleet

The sessions run from 6pm to 7.15pm and cost £3 a time.

There is no need to book - just turn up on the day.

(Photo: Grahame Larter)

As well as learning new skills and taking part in games, the youngsters will also make new friends, develop an interest in sport and healthy living, learn to work as a team and spend their time with positive role models.

'Exercise and fun'

Kirk Wheeler, community manager for Aldershot Town Football in the Community Trust, said: “It’s great to get out and about during the long summer evenings, and youngsters of any skill level can go along to the sessions for some exercise and fun.”

Caroline Ryan, community safety manager for Safer North Hampshire, added: “Working with the Community Trust gives us a great opportunity to offer these sessions throughout the summer, giving youngsters something positive to channel their energies into – so come out and give it a go.”

Click here for more details.