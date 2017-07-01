Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A community initiative to help older people live independently for longer has been launched in Hart and Rushmoor.

Hart and Rushmoor Live at Home began on Tuesday (June 27 with a coffee morning at North Camp Methodist Church attended by the Deputy Mayor of Rushmoor, Councillor Steve Masterson.

It is part of MHA, a national charity providing accommodation, care and support to more than 17,000 older people nationwide.

MHA’s Live at Home schemes run events such as lunch clubs, outings and activity sessions as well as information and signposting services.

The aim is to provide practical and social support to promote older people’s independence and wellbeing.

Upcoming events for the new Hart and Rushmoor scheme include a seaside trip, pub lunch, singing sessions, coffee mornings and social get-togethers.

One of the scheme’s first members is Edith, who has already had several befriending visits from manager Tracy Guscott.

She had been struggling with loneliness after recently losing her partner.

“I came out to nobody except my son, who comes when he can but works away,” Edith said.

“Now that Tracy visits, it’s wonderful. We chat a lot. I would be very lonely at the moment without Live at Home.

“I’m sure it’s going to keep people out of hospital and in their own homes. It means people won’t be stuck at home not seeing anybody.”

Mrs Guscott said: “A key part of our scheme is tackling isolation among older people through social activities like our coffee morning launch.

“We’ve got lots more planned for our members. People really do get health benefits from having company, conversation and friendship.

“That’s why our befriending service, and all our activities, are so important.

"We’re always reaching out to people and we’re glad that the community has been so welcoming.”

For more information about Hart and Rushmoor Live at Home, call 01252 758593 or 07580 414140 or email hartandrushmoor.liveathome@mha.org.uk.