Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £720,000 project to renovate a water pipe that burst several times in the last six years in Ewshot has finished a month ahead of schedule.

The 1.7 kilometre of piping was installed across the A287, through private land off Ewshot Lane and Tadpole Lane.

South East Water (SEW) announced completion of the scheme on Thursday (March 23).

(Photo: Aldershot News and Mail)

Throughout the work, which began in August last year, motorists using the A287 have experienced a series of lane closures, traffic light installations and road closures.

A SEW spokesperson said this was necessary "for the safety of the public and South East Water's workforce".

Jeremy Dufour, project manager at South East Water, said: "I would like to thank local residents, businesses and motorists for their patience and co-operation while work took on this important scheme.

"Local residents may still see our contractor in the area over the coming weeks while we remove our materials and reinstate the area to its original condition."

"The existing pipes in Ewshot were nearing the end of their operational life so the new pipe will provide a more secure water supply and fewer emergency roadworks and water supply interruptions," he added.

The installation was part of the company’s wider £424 million investment programme set to be completed by 2020.