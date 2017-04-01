Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

South East Water has showcased its plans to lay a 4.5km pipeline through Sandhurst and Yateley to locals at a series of drop-in sessions.

The development, which is part of a larger £424 million investment, will begin in April and is set to take up to 18 months to complete.

South East Water says the important project is necessary to improve water supply to the villages.

More than 50 local residents and groups attended the drop-in sessions held in Sandhurst on Tuesday March 21 and in Yateley on Wednesday March 30.

The company debuted their plans with the aim of giving residents a say on the pipeline proposals.

Concerns were raised over the scheme's impact on traffic management, potential environmental consequences and some questioned the necessity of the entire project.

A South East Water spokesperson said the pipeline "is required to increase the capacity of the existing network to secure water supplies for current and future customers".

People living in Yateley, Sandhurst and Camberley have previously been warned over potential disruption throughout the scheme.

(Photo: Aldershot News and Mail)

The project will affect the entire route of the current water piping which begins in Shepherd Meadows in south Sandhurst and crosses the Blackwater Valley Site of Special Scientific Interest and Darby Green Meadows.

The pipeline route then goes along Swan Lane, Darby Green Lane and Darby Green Road.

Reading Road roundabout, Frogmore Community College and Yateley Common will also be affected.

Ben McKellar, project manager at South East Water, said: "The existing pipe in the area is currently over capacity so this scheme is needed to ensure a reliable water supply in the area and further west for many years to come.

"I would like to thank all those who attended our drop-in sessions. It was good to speak to residents and local groups in the Sandhurst and Yateley community to explain the need for this important scheme.

" Although planning for this scheme is in its early stages, we will continue to keep local residents, groups and businesses updated on our progress," he added.