Scientists at South East Water’s new laboratory in Farnborough have been praised for their analytical excellence just a year after setting up the facility by inspectors from the UK’s national accreditation body.

The new laboratory, which employs more than 50 scientific staff and opened at Southwood Business Park a year ago in February, has been assessed for monitoring water quality by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS).

Following the four-day annual assessment visit, scientists at the laboratory were commended for their motivation and enthusiasm and their high quality analysis which was measured against strict international quality standards and drinking water specifications.

Richard Brown, laboratory manager, said: “UKAS accreditation is an important standard for the company and we are delighted to get great feedback from the assessors about our performance over the last 12 months.

“The output of this assessment is indicative of a well-managed system that is well maintained. Testing work carried out under accreditation gives confidence in the results generated.

“The laboratory retains an experienced team, committed to providing a quality service to customers, and to maintaining technical and quality systems.

“Holding UKAS accreditation means our customers can remain assured they are receiving top quality drinking water from their taps and it confirms we have high quality testing systems in place to make sure it stays that way.”