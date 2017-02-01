Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An angry commuter is calling on South West Trains to increase the number of carriages it lays on for frustrated passengers.

Susie Woodman says commuters are getting a ‘very raw deal’ from the train operator as they regularly have to stand in overcrowded carriages going to and from work.

“Despite having huge numbers of commuters going into London at peak times, South West Trains continue to put four and five coach trains on in peak hours leading to ridiculous levels of overcrowding," she added.

“Even if you commute from Farnborough you are lucky to get a seat at peak time in the morning.

“I have seen pregnant women sitting on the floor many a time.

“Frequently carriages are jammed with people standing, even from stations such as Farnborough, which means you have at least a 40 to 50 minute journey standing up. Not good value at upwards of £33 return.

'Third World conditions'

“Even if you’ve paid for a seat it’s not great having someone’s bag in your face because there’s no space to stand. It’s Third World conditions.”

Mrs Woodman, a presentation skills coach who lives on the Ancells Farm estate in Fleet, said overcrowding has ‘become the norm’ and people ‘just put up with it’.

“The management of the train companies need to be held to account,” she added.

“There is never any consideration for putting on trains with increased carriages when there are big events going on in London – which shows a complete lack of customer focus or attention.

“The trains are not cleaned thoroughly between services as they don’t have the staff numbers to do a proper job.

“When I raised this with a marketing officer at South West Trains it was clear she had never travelled on one of their trains as the story she was portraying of their service was fantasy compared to the reality.

“It seems wrong that people just put up with such poor service.”

'Very raw deal'

On Wednesday morning (February 1) Mrs Woodman said the overcrowding situation had got so bad that commuters getting on at Fleet can now no longer get a seat during rush hour.

“Five coach trains are simply not enough to carry the volume of people travelling into London,” she added.

“I have had to upgrade to first to get a seat. There are five coaches and regularly tens of people standing unable to get a seat.

“I really feel the commuting public are getting a very raw deal, on top of the fare increases.”

What did South West Trains have to say?

A South West Trains spokesperson said: “We run one of the busiest railways in Europe with more than half a million passenger journeys every day and nearly 230 million per year.

“We know our services from Fleet can be very busy and we therefore run every possible service with the maximum number of carriages. However, the provision of trains is governed by the Department for Transport and we have a finite number of carriages that we can use.

“Working with Network Rail and the Department for Transport we are currently investing £800 million to increase capacity and improve journeys. The works taking place at Waterloo will also allow further investment and improvements for longer distance mainline journeys such as those coming from Fleet.

“We welcome all feedback from passengers and we will continue to invest and improve services for the nearly two million passengers who used Fleet station in 2015-16.”