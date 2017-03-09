Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hampshire pupils with special educational needs will benefit from more than £3.7 million in government funding destined for their schools.

Hampshire County Council (HCC) is set to receive a total of £3,787,204 from the Department for Education, delivered in instalments until 2021, to boost its Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) provision.

The county will receive £1,262,401 in 2018/19 and the same amount in the two following years under plans announced on Wednesday (March 8) by Edward Timpson MP, Minister for Vulnerable Children and Families.

HCC will be free to invest the funding as it sees fit to help children and young people with education, health and care plans to get a “high-quality education”.

The money can used in mainstream schools - including academies, free schools and grammar schools - as well as special units, special schools, early years educators, further education colleges or other SEND providers for children and young people aged up to 25.

Among the suggested uses for the cash are mobility equipment, sensory rooms, hygiene suites attached to classrooms, expansions of special units attached to mainstream schools and “learning kitchens” giving young people skills for independent living.

The funding could also be used to build new specialised classrooms for children with emotional, social and mental health difficulties.

Mr Timpson said: “This government is determined to build a country that works for everyone, a country where every child has an equal opportunity to reach their full potential regardless of their background and any challenges they may face.

“We’ve already made the biggest changes for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities in a generation, but we want to go further and build on that success.

“Our multi-million pound investment will allow local councils to build new classrooms and improve facilities for pupils, ensuring that no child is left behind.”

HCC will be expected to consult with parents, carers, schools and other interested parties on how the funding should be used. It will also be required to publish a short plan showing how it will spend the money.

This funding follows a £23 million pot recently allocated to local authorities to help them review their provision for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities and make “strategic plans to get the best outcomes”.