An Aldershot junior school has been told it requires improvement by the industry regulator.

St Michael’s Church of England Junior School in Church Lane East was inspected by Ofsted on March 1 and March 2.

The inspection said the school requires improvement in three of four categories measured.

The effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment and outcomes for pupils all require improvement, but personal development, behaviour and welfare was graded as "good".

'Weaknesses sometimes recur'

The report in to the inspection states: "Pupils and groups of pupils do not always achieve as well as they should. This is particularly the case for disadvantaged pupils and the most able, including those who are disadvantaged.

"Leaders’ actions to tackle weaknesses do not always bring about sustained improvements. Although they take rapid action when issues arise, they do not consistently embed improvements, so weaknesses sometimes recur.

"Leaders do not systematically use the information on pupils’ progress to identify weaknesses in teaching. This means that they do not always take action quickly enough to ensure that groups of pupils achieve as well as they could.

"Governors do not hold leaders to account with sufficient rigour. Too often, they do not question what they are told by leaders."

Middle leaders are also not held to account for the full scope of their roles.

The report adds: "Leaders’ monitoring of teaching is not sufficiently systematic and rigorous to ensure that teaching is good. Mathematics and writing lessons do not always help pupils to develop their skills.

"Although interventions to support disadvantaged pupils outside the classroom are effective, these pupils are not always supported sufficiently well during lessons.

"Activities to challenge the most able pupils, including those who are disadvantaged, frequently do not enable pupils to deepen their learning and extend their thinking.

"Parents do not have confidence in senior leaders, particularly the headteacher. They rightly say that the headteacher is not visible, and communication, although improving, is weak."

School 'disappointed' but 'determined'

Headteacher Lynne Hignett said: “We are disappointed with the result of the recent Ofsted inspection and that the report does not celebrate the school’s many strengths.

"However, we remain determined do the very best for our children and are confident that we can rapidly and successfully address the issues raised.

“To address any questions or suggestions parents may have following the report’s publication, we are holding a meeting on Wednesday March 29 at 6pm in the school hall.

“The school would like to thank the parents for their support throughout this process, and as we set into motion the improvements required to provide the highest standards of education for our children.”