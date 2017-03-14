Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cows straying into a busy rural road between Aldershot and Church Crookham make it a ‘treacherous” route, one regular user has warned.

Paul Davies, of Cargate Avenue, Aldershot, has warned drivers to take extra care when travelling in Bourley Road as he and his partner have often seen cattle from nearby fields walking in the carriageway.

“We are at our wits’ end tying to draw attention to a massive accident waiting to happen in Bourley Road,” Mr Davies told Get Hampshire.

“We both drive that way every day and we often see cows loose on this treacherous road.

"We are animal lovers, so this is very distressing for us to see. We always stop but others fly past not caring, especially when it’s dark.

“We have reported this to the police, with mixed enthusiasm from them. It clearly seems to fall on deaf ears as the cows are obviously still getting into the road.”

Mr Davies claimed to have read about Bourley Road being named one of the most dangerous roads in England, adding that “having these massive animals popping up in the dark only adds to this”.

(Photo: Rushmoor Fire Station)

He also claimed that a cow was hit by a car in Bourley Road in 2009, killing the cow and badly injuring the people in the vehicle.

“Having seen the size of a couple of these cows, that could easily have been a fatal collision,” he said.

“I’m very interested to find out how many people are reporting this situation like us, because it’s a road death waiting to happen.

“Why is nothing getting done? Who owns these cows, and why can nobody else see the danger here?”

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said the force had received no reports of cattle or any other animals in Bourley Road.

She said that there had been 23 recorded traffic incidents in Bourley Road in the last three years, but none involved cows.

She added that the road was maintained by the Ministry of Defence and that responsibility lay with the owner of the cows to prevent them escaping from the surrounding fields.

A spokesman for Hampshire County Council, which is the highways authority, said it would look into Mr Davies’ warnings.

In January, Get Hampshire reported that the occupants of two cars had a “lucky escape” when they suffered only minor injuries in a collision in Bourley Road.

One car came to rest in a ditch and a man to be cut free by Rushmoor firefighters.

In November, a Fleet woman died following a single-vehicle collision in Bourley Road.