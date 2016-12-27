Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Survivors of domestic violence are being offered a safe place to live, thanks to one of the biggest social landlords in the Get Hampshire area.

Sentinel Housing Association has been working with local authorities and other Hampshire-based organisation to support families make the first step beyond living in a refuge, and to begin the next stage of an independent life.

In response to a Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG) funding round, a partnership was set up between 11 district councils in Hampshire, the Blue Lamp Trust, the You Trust and Southern Domestic Abuse Services.

They formed the Hampshire Making Safe Scheme (HMSS) and one of their key aims was to buy properties on the open market to be used as safe houses across the county.

Hart District Council, which coordinated the joint working partnership, approached Sentinel because of its successful work with Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council where they bought homes across the borough for use as temporary accommodation addressing short-term housing need for homeless families.

Sentinel agreed to extend this work into the realm of safe houses for those moving out of refuges, which they were able to put in place quickly because the processes were there.

The housing association bought six properties - one each in Hart, Rushmoor, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Havant and East Hampshire - and has worked closely with nominating local authorities and with the women’s refuges to ensure that each property properly meets the individual’s needs.

The money provided by the DCLG through the local authority partners was a one-off investment of £40,000 per property with some of the authorities providing top up grants where necessary depending on local house prices.

Sentinel acquired two-bedroom houses and set aside £10,000 per property for refurbishment works.

The homes are let on assured shorthold tenancies with a minimum of six months with the average length of leases expected to be two years.

Sentinel manages the homes, ensuring they are safe and fit for purpose and that the residents are comfortable in them.

'Strong affinity'

Sentinel said the homes are vital for those leaving refuges. “They’ll have lived in the refuge for some months, where woman and children receive specialist support,” said a spokesperson.

“There is often a strong affinity among the residents of refuges, who naturally support each other. Whilst this is helpful, in order to acclimatise and develop a sustainable independence, the families need to live in a self-reliant way whilst knowing that support structures are still in place.”

Claire Lambon, chief executive officer at Southern Domestic Abuse Services, said: “You can get a bit institutionalised in the refuge.

“However excited people are to move out, when you’ve been living with five or eight other women, you may be desperate to have your own home again, but you actually can miss that community feeling and having the staff around every day.”

How long a family stays at the property depends on how long it takes for them to be rehoused, and individual cases differ.

'Really proud'

Statistics show that domestic abuse will affect one in four women and one in six men in their lifetime. But since 2010, 17% of refuges have been closed.

Alex Nagle, Sentinel’s assistant director of neighbourhoods and customer relations, said: “To be the housing association involved with the Hampshire Making Safe Scheme partnership is something we’re really proud of.

“At a time when huge welfare changes are affecting so many people and having an impact on the most vulnerable, it is not difficult to identify a correlation to rising levels of domestic abuse.

“The fact that we’re in a position to buy homes for people moving on from refuges in order to develop a new independent life sums up our chief aim of making a positive difference in people’s lives.”