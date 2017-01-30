Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men were seen acting suspiciously near Farnborough Airport , standing in the bushes and ‘pointing at buildings across the airfield’, police have said.

The men were seen in Hercules Way, Farnborough , on Wednesday (January 25) between 5.15pm and 5.30pm and are described as being of Middle Eastern appearance and in their 30’s.

One of them was wearing grey baggy jogging bottoms and a dark hoodie and the second man was wearing a dark puffa jacket.

A Hampshire Alert message sent out by PC Paul Paruit, of the Hampshire Special Branch Small Ports Team based at Farnborough Airport, detailed the incident. The Special Branch is a 'highly specialised department which deals with intelligence relating to domestic and international terrorism', according to Hampshire Constabulary's website.

“We have received a report of two suspicious males seen between 5.15pm and 5.30pm on Wednesday (January 25) at Hercules Way, Farnborough," the alert said.

“The two males were seen standing in the bushes against the perimeter fence of the airfield pointing at buildings across the airfield.

“They were described as speaking in a Middle East type language. The witness describes the two males as of Middle East appearance, both in their 30’s.”

Although the area is often used by aircraft enthusiasts, it is not thought the men were interested in aircrafts, police added.

“The witness states that the area is often used by aircraft enthusiasts but these two males did not appear to be interested in aircraft and were not using binoculars or note pads," PC Paruit said.

“The males were in a white 1990’s era 3 series BMW that is described as rattling and loud.

“Many of you will know the area. It is the business park adjacent to the south side of the airfield where the DVLA test centre is.”

The airport has been approached for comment.

Anyone who has seen the two males described or their vehicle is asked to contact Hampshire Police control room by calling 101, quoting reference 44170033980.