Ahead of its opening on April 1, have a sneak peak inside the new £23m Hart Leisure Centre.

Get Hampshire has been allowed exclusive access inside the centre, in Emerald Avenue in Fleet, to see the finishing touches being put together.

Replacing the existing Hart Leisure Centre, the new facility includes an eight-lane 25-metre swimming pool, a climbing wall and eight-court sports hall.

Hart District Council has invested more than £23 million in the centre, which will be managed by Everyone Active.

A spokesman for the latter said: "The new centre represents Everyone Active’s continued commitment to Hart District Council’s long established philosophy to support the health of its residents and ensure they have access to top-class leisure facilities."

The leisure centre will open on April 1 with a community day, including appearances from Olympic gold medallists swimmer Rebecca Adlington and hockey star Alex Danson.

The open day is an opportunity for visitors to try out a number of free activities, such as gymnastics and swim sessions in the three new pools.

Chairman of the council, Councillor Tim Southern, said: "This is an impressive building and the facilities inside are the most modern and state-of-the-art available today.

"The project is one of the biggest investments the council has made and it reflects our commitment to health and wellbeing in the district.

"My thanks to all project partners, especially Everyone Active and Willmott Dixon, for delivering this centre on time and on budget."

(Photo: Darren Pepe)

Everyone Active's contract manager, David Love, added: "I’m really proud of the new centre and can’t wait to open the doors to the public. While the old centre has served the community fantastically for years and given us some brilliant memories, the new centre is a facility for the whole community to be proud of and enjoy for years to come."

The facilities

An eight-lane 25-metre swimming pool

Four-lane 25-metre training pool

A teaching pool

130-station gym with a host of additional equipment

Four exercise studios

Eight-court sports hall

A climbing wall

Multiple outdoor sports pitches

Multiple outdoor sports pitches Sauna and steam room

Coffee shop

Extended car park

For more information, visit www.everyoneactive.com/hartlc.