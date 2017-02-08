Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Farnborough charity has paid tribute to Tara Palmer-Tomkinson after she was found dead in her London flat, aged 45.

The celebrity, who more recently appeared on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, had recently revealed a secret year-long battle with a brain tumour.

Doctors discovered the tumour in January last year.

Scotland Yard confirmed officers were called by the ambulance service at 1.40pm on Wednesday and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A spokesman said: "Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 13:40hrs on Wednesday February 8 to an address in Bramham Gardens, SW5.

"A woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed.

"The death is being treated as unexplained. At this early stage, police are not treating the death as suspicious.

"Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. The coroner has been informed."

'Brave enough to speak out about diagnosis'

Sarah Lindsell, chief executive of Farnborough-based The Brain Tumour Charity, said: “Our hearts go out to all of Tara Palmer-Tomkinson’s family and friends.

“Three months ago, Tara was brave enough to speak out about her brain tumour diagnosis and the impact it had on her life.

“Her honesty helped to raise awareness of the disease and it was welcomed by the many thousands of people in the UK and around the world who cope with the impact of a brain tumour.

“Tara helped to show why we must do all we can to defeat this devastating disease, which is the biggest cancer killer of children and young people in the UK.”

Speaking after revealing her diagnosis in November, Tara, who previously struggled with cocaine addiction, said the illness had given her a different outlook on life.

She said: "I’m not the person I was, I’m much calmer. I don’t go to places like Ibiza because the party world scares me.

"It used to really matter what people thought and said about me. Now, it doesn’t bother me whether people write that I’m off my face, on my face, in my face, whatever. It’s all pretty trivial compared to [this]."

"I’ve carried this secret for a year. I wanted to deal with my illness privately but there have been so many rumours flying around."

London Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.