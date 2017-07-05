Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court after alleged possession of a machete in a Farnborough supermarket car park.

The teenager appeared in Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (July 4).

It is alleged the boy was found in the car park of Asda in Westmead, Farnborough, in possession of "an offensive weapon, namely a machete" on Saturday (July 1).

It was added that this was "without lawful authority or reasonable excuse".

The boy is remanded on bail until he appears in the Youth Court on Friday morning (July 7).