A Fleet teenager, whose grandfather was beheaded by the Taliban, is fighting being deported back to Afghanistan.

A JustGiving page has been set up to help award-winning apprentice builder Walid Durani stay in the UK.

The 19-year-old, who has a job with a Fleet building firm, won last year’s "Apprentice of the Year award" and was highly commended at the UK’s "Young Builder of the Year Awards" but now faces deportation.

Walid fled Afghanistan in 2012 after the Taliban kidnapped, beat, tortured and starved his father and then beheaded his grandfather for supplying oil to the US military.

When Walid was threatened with the same fate, his mother sent him to the UK to join his sister.

But now he has turned 18, he faces being deported to Afghanistan, where he knows no-one.

Walid Durani arrived in Hampshire when he was 14 and applied for asylum seeker status.

That was rejected but, as a minor, he was allowed to stay in the UK with his sister.

'Excelled'

He began school, learned English and befriended the son of a local building firm owner, who took Walid on as an apprentice.

Walid also studied bricklaying one day a week at college, at which he excelled, leading him to receive the "Young Building Apprentice of the Year" award from Lord Bird in the Houses of Parliament last year.

His employers at Fleet building firm Beach Homes Limited, Steve Beach and his wife Ruth, are now actively supporting Walid and are trying to raise £5,000 to help him stay.

They said on his JustGiving page: “Because the then 14-year-old did not possess documentation to prove his grandfather was murdered, the UK Immigration Judge ruled he was an economic migrant and not an asylum seeker.

“However, Walid was allowed to remain in the UK as immigration policy allows under 18s to stay in the country. It also allows them to attend school and to work and pay tax.

“However, upon turning 18, the Immigration Judge’s 2012 ruling on Walid’s case has now come into force and he faces forcible removal from the UK."

'A grim fate awaits'

They continued: “A grim fate awaits him [Walid] if he is returned to Afghanistan and he fears for his life.

“Ethnic hatred has flared in the last decade, and murder and rape of both men and women has become commonplace.

"As a member of the Pashtun tribe, Walid would face almost certain persecution upon returning to the country, as he has no family or friends there now.

“His parents are currently living in Austria with Walid’s uncle, the only country to which they could escape.

"They had planned to reunite the family, but have had their passports confiscated by the Austrian authorities.”

The situation has left Walid desperate: “I have no one left in Afghanistan,” he said.

“My family has all escaped to Austria, but I can’t join them because I don’t have a passport.

"What will I do if they fly me back to Kabul? I will have to live on the streets.”

A spokesman for the Home Office said: “We do not comment on individual cases.”

You can read more about Walid's story on JustGiving.